Another 29 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Waterloo Region, one more related death reported

One more person in Waterloo Region has died from COVID-19, as health officials are reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The online dashboard update also shows 20 more cases resolved, while the active case count has risen by eight.

There are three more cases in those nine and younger, six more in those ages 10-19, and another six in the 20-29 age range.

There have been four additional cases identified as the Delta variant.

The number of those being treated in the ICU for the virus has stayed the same in the past 24 hours, while hospitalization totals have gone down by one.

Facility outbreaks have been declared at an unnamed hospitality service and an unnamed hair salon, bumping up the total number of outbreaks in the area by two.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 18,903 confirmed cases, 18,422 resolved, 289 deaths, 168 active cases, 1,078 cases in those nine and younger, 1,998 cases in those 10-19, 4,640 in those 20-29, seven hospitalized, six in the ICU, six active outbreaks, 5,017 variants of concern, 3,126 Alpha variants, 21 Betas, 98 Gammas, and 1,511 Deltas.

In Ontario, health officials reported 835 new infections on Saturday, marking the highest case count since June 4.

The Ministry of Health says that of the seven deaths reported, six are a part of data clean-up and actually occurred more than two months ago. The province’s virus-related death toll now stands at 9,496.

According to the Ministry, 675 of the new cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 160 are in fully vaccinated individuals.