Another 36 COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another 36 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Of the new cases, 34 are from Thursday, while the other two are linked to previous days.

Friday's update brings the total number of cases reported in Waterloo Region to 20,400, including 19,874 recoveries and 305 deaths. There are 219 active infections in the region.

There are 12 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in area hospitals, including six in the ICU.

There are 13 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region. Officials listed a new outbreak at Preston Public School, linked to two cases.

Testing partners have performed a total of 632,117 COVID-19 tests to date. The region's test positivity rate sits at 3.1 per cent, up from 2.7 per cent on Tuesday. The reproductive rate is 1.3, up from 1.0 on Tuesday.

Another 15 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern.

Here’s a breakdown of the 6,969 variant cases reported in Waterloo Region as of Friday:

3,127 have been identified as the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant

21 have been identified as the Beta (B.1.351) variant

98 have been identified as the Gamma (P.1) variant

3,461 have been identified as the Delta (B.1.617) variant

262 mutations have been detected, but a specific strain has not been confirmed

A total of 905,652 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Waterloo Region to date. Of the eligible 12+ population, 91.55 per cent have received one dose and 88.59 per cent have had two doses.

Of the entire population of the region, 78.83 per cent are partially vaccinated, while 76.29 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Provincially, officials reported 598 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with five deaths linked to the disease.

The seven-day average for new cases sits at 537, up from 404 last week.

To date, Ontario has reported 605,846 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with 591,525 recoveries and 9,921 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto