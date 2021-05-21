Another 38 COVID-19 cases in Timmins area as pandemic's third wave shows no signs of slowing

The Porcupine Health Unit reported another 38 new COVID-19 cases Friday, after reporting 50 on Thursday alone.

"We’ve had more cases in our area during this third wave than the first two waves combined," the health unit said in a news release. "Cases are getting younger, sicker and more are requiring hospitalization."

Health and political officials have been pleading with residents for weeks to do whatever they can to slow the spread of the disease. Mayor George Pirie declared a state of emergency Monday, and urged residents to get vaccinated. Pirie said "hundreds" of vaccine appointments are going unfilled.

Vaccines are being offered to people ages 12 and older, the first health unit in northern Ontario to offer the shot to people in that age group. And in another first in the north, vaccines without appointments will be available this weekend at drop-in clinics.

There are currently 275 active cases in the health unit's coverage area, more than the rest of northern Ontario combined. There are 208 active cases in Timmins alone.

And those getting infected now have an average age of 32.2 years, compared to 55.7 in the first wave and 45.1 in the second. The total number of cases in the first wave (up until May 2020) was 65; the second wave brought another 281 cases; and the third wave, 540 cases and counting.

Of the new cases reported Friday, 20 are in the Timmins area, 11 are in the James and Hudson Bay region, five cases are in the area of Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls and Smooth Rock Falls, one case is in the area of Hearst and Hornepayne, and one case in the area of Kapuskasing, Opasatika, Val Rita-Harty, Moonbeam and Fauquier-Strickland.

Thirteen cases are the result of contact with a confirmed a case, six are related to an outbreak and 19 are under investigation. Visit phu.fyi/covid-cases for more information about confirmed cases in the PHU region.

Vaccine appointments are currently available in Timmins, South Porcupine, Kapuskasing, Iroquois Falls, Matheson, Cochrane, Hearst, Hornepayne and Smooth Rock Falls. Visit the health unit's vaccine page for information or to book your appointment.

The COVID-19 information line is open today from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 705-360-4819 or the toll-free number, 1-800-461-1818. Health unit offices will be closed Monday.