Another 41 COVID-19 cases in Timmins area; Porcupine Health Unit asks province for help

The Porcupine Health Unit reported 41 new COVID-19 cases Friday, mainly in Timmins.

The pandemic crisis in the community has led the health unit to ask the province and the Sudbury health unit for help.

"Due to the significant increase in cases and outbreaks in recent weeks in the region, the Porcupine Health Unit has requested support from the province and fellow a northern health unit to ensure timely follow-up of individuals who have received positive COVID-19 test results and close contacts," the health unit said in a news release Friday.

"Individuals may receive a telephone call from Public Health Sudbury & District, Stats Canada, or Provincial Workforce on behalf of the PHU to notify them that they have a positive COVID-19 test result or have been identified as a close contact and should arrange for testing."

As a result, residents may see a phone number from outside the region on their call display (e.g. 509 area code).

"We are asking individuals to please cooperate and follow the public health recommendations provided," the release said.

There are 307 active cases in the health unit's coverage area, more than three times the number of all other northeastern Ontario health units combined.

Of the new cases Friday, 27 are in Timmins, eight cases are in the area of Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls and Smooth Rock Falls, five cases are in the James and Hudson Bay region and one case is in the area of Hearst and Hornepayne.

The source of infection for six cases is related to an outbreak, two are contacts of a case and the investigation is ongoing for 33 cases.

To prevent further spread, the health unit is urging residents to stay home and self-isolate if:

▪ You are a confirmed case.

▪ You think or you are a contact of a confirmed case.

▪ You have symptoms – get tested.

▪ You are waiting for your test results.

▪ Someone in your household has symptoms.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.