Another 537 COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region; active cases pass 3,000

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another 537 COVID-19 cases on Friday, as active cases passed 3,000 for the first time.

Of the new cases, 520 were confirmed in the past 24 hours, while others were added to previous days' totals.

Active cases increased by 346, now sitting at 3,272.

Since the pandemic began, 25,976 people in Waterloo Region have tested positive for the disease, including 22,272 recoveries and 313 deaths.

Another eight people are in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, for a total of 38. There are nine people in area ICUs.

There are 21 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

Here's a breakdown of variants of concern in the region:

3,127 have been identified as the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant

21 have been identified as the Beta (B.1.351) variant

98 have been identified as the Gamma (P.1) variant

4,044 have been identified as the Delta (B.1.617) variant

81 have been identified as the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant

There have been 692,673 COVID-19 tests performed in the region to date. The test positivity rate continues to rise locally, now at 21.5 per cent. The reproductive rate is 1.7.

Health partners have administered 1,080,226 vaccine doses to date, including 149,677 third doses. Of the population aged five and older, 86.04 per cent have one dose and 80.26 per cent have two doses. Of the whole population in the region, 81.46 per cent are partially vaccinated and 76.12 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The province reported 16,713 new COVID-19 cases Friday, breaking yet another record. The seven-day average for new cases is now at 11,348, up from 4,922 last Friday and 1,914 the week before.

There were 15 additional deaths reported in the province on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 10,194.

The positivity rate in Ontario sits at 29.8 per cent.

New testing and isolation requirements came into effect on Friday.

With files from CTV Toronto