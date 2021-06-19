Another 61 COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region

Region of Waterloo Public Health is reporting 61 new cases of COVID-19, continuing a trend of rising infections officials say could put moving into step two of the province's reopening plan on hold.

The Saturday afternoon online dashboard update also shows 57 more cases now considered resolved and the active case count drop by one.

There have been no new related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Three more people have been hospitalized with the virus, with two more being treated in area ICUs.

Health officials have identified ten more cases as variants of concern, with three being the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7, first detected in the U.K.) and seven as the Delta (B.1.617, first detected in India).

On Friday, the public health unit confirmed that the Delta variant is now the dominant strain in Waterloo Region.

The number of active facility outbreaks in the area remains unchanged.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 16,975 confirmed cases, 16,170 resolved, 259 deaths, 527 active cases, 57 hospitalized, 20 in the ICU, nine active outbreaks, 3,527 variants of concern, 3,066 Alphas, 83 Deltas, 11 Beta variants (B.1.351, first detected in South Africa), and 60 Gamma variants (P.1., first detected in Brazil).

In Ontario, health officials logged 355 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths, bringing the province's death toll to 9,007.

The province, which records COVID-19 cases at a different rate of time than the local health officials, also reported that 54 cases were in Waterloo Region. Only Toronto had more cases in the past 24 hours at 58.

This comes after Waterloo Region had the most cases in the province on Friday and Wednesday.

The seven-day average rate of cases per 100,000 people for Ontario currently sits at 2.3. Meanwhile, Waterloo Region's rate is 10.5.