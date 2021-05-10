Another 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, over 2,000 now identified as B.1.1.7 variant

There are 81 new cases of COVID-19 that have been confirmed in Waterloo Region, as over 2,000 cases in the area have been identified as the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the U.K.

The Sunday afternoon dashboard update also shows 85 more cases that are considered resolved and no new deaths related to the virus.

The active case count has gone down by five, while both the number of those hospitalized and those in the ICU have remained unchanged.

Another 48 cases have been identified as variants of concern, with 42 more B.1.1.7’s being reported as well. The P.1 variant (first detected in Brazil) and B.1.351 variant (first detected in South Africa) totals have stayed the same.

The number of active COVID-19 facility outbreaks in the area has also gone down by one.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 14,807 confirmed cases, 14,046 resolved, 254 deaths, 491 active cases, 46 hospitalizations, 35 in the ICU, 15 active outbreaks, 2,331 variants of concern, 2,035 B.1.1.7’s, 2 B.1.351’s, and 17 P.1’s.

In Ontario, health officials are reporting 3,216 new COVID-19 cases and 47 additional deaths related to the disease, which marks the highest death tally since mid-February.

The province has seen 8,308 people die due to the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The last time the province saw 47 or more deaths in a 24-hour period was Feb. 19.

The province deemed 3,653 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Sunday, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 451,591. Sunday’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 492,303, including deaths and recoveries.