Another 'atmospheric river' is on the way to B.C.'s South Coast with up to 150 mm of rain possible

Environment Canada has issued yet another special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast.

Heavy rain is expected this weekend in the Lower Mainland including Metro Vancouver, Lower Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and southern sections of Sunshine Coast.

“A series of moisture-laden systems associated with an atmospheric river from the Pacific will begin arriving Saturday evening and bring heavy rain to the South Coast,” reads a statement from Environment Canada.

Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta are expected to be hit starting Saturday night.

On the Sunshine Coast, Gibsons to Earls Cove will likely see the most rain.

High precipitation is also forecast for the North Shore including West and North Vancouver.

Environment Canada is predicting anywhere from 75 to 150 mm of rain through to Monday morning.

In the meantime, the freezing level is also expected to lift on local mountains.

“Heavy rain in combination with the melting snow can result in high stream levels and local flooding,” wrote Environment Canada.

Those in the region are being urged to monitor for alerts and high streamflow advisories.

The South Coast has been hit particularly hard so far this fall with multiple advisories about atmospheric rivers, bomb cyclones and even a rare tornado warning.

On Monday, tens of thousands of people in the Lower Mainland were in the dark as high winds triggered mass power outages.