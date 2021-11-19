Another B.C. highway has reopened, but only for essential travel

Another B.C. highway closed earlier in the week due to mudslides and flooding is reopening – but only for essential travel.

On Friday, officials announced the reopening of Highway 3 a bit ahead of schedule. Initially, the transportation minister said it might open by the end of the weekend.

But crews were able to get Crowsnest Highway ready, and along with Highway 7, which opened Thursday, it is now available to travellers.

However, use of both highways is restricted to those who need to be travelling right now.

Restrictions are in place and checkpoints will be established along the highway to enforce the current travel order.

Drivers who are allowed to use the passes are told to expect single-lane alternating traffic on both.

"Delays will be significant, given the amount of essential goods to be delivered and the many people eager to complete their trips home," the Transportation Ministry said in a statement.

"It is strongly encouraged to wait an extra day or two to travel if possible."

WHAT COUNTS AS ESSENTIAL TRAVEL?

Officials have given the following examples of what is considered essential travel:

transporting goods;

moving essential supplies including food, water, fuel and medicine;

transporting livestock, agricultural or seafood products;

livestock producers returning to a farm;

responding to emergencies;

evacuations for medical reasons;

transporting essential personnel;

returning to your principal residence;

highway repair and maintenance;

commercially transporting goods;

assisting vulnerable or at-risk people; and

exercising an Aboriginal or treaty right.

Details on enforcement will be released later, officials said.

"In other words, if you don't need to be travelling right now, don't," Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said simply, at a news conference.

The goal is to keep roads clear for emergency personnel as much as possible.