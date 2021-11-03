Another blast of warmth from the west for Calgary

Let's just go ahead and steal text from the day's Significant Weather Discussion:

"ALOFT THIS MORNING, A HIGH AMPLITUDE UPPER RIDGE IS PROGRESSING INLAND OVER WESTERN NORTH AMERICA, REACHING FROM CALIFORNIA NORTHEAST THROUGH SASKATCHEWAN…"

It goes on from there, but the key points for us are the origin and the endpoint; Alberta, particularly southern Alberta, tracks with this band of warmth. We'll follow it for another few days, with wind gusts potentially cracking the 40s today and tomorrow. The gusts should then falter and we'll coast along for a toasty Friday, before we get a steady reminder that it's November and tilt back in toward seasonal.

The large trough that follows this large high will hold sway over our forecast through the weekend and out to the midpoint of next week. At this time, there are no indications we'll deal with a precipitation event. Cool and dry will do.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: clear, low 2 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: some cloud, low 4 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: the clocks "fall back!" Some cloud, low -3 C

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 6 CEvening: mainly clear, low -3 C

Time for our pic of the day:

Yesterday, P M snapped a photo of the sunrise!

