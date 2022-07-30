'Another brick in the wall': Brickspo returns to Moose Jaw

With hundreds of Lego displays for the public to see, “Brickspo” was welcomed back to Moose Jaw’s Western Development Museum (WDM) for the annual event.

Having to make adjustments for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all those who attended were happy to see the creations once again.

"It’s our chance to get together in sort of a larger way, we do have members from out of province so it's kind of nice to bring them in,” said Adam Dodge, head coordinator for Brickspo.

“And I think for the community its a nice chance to just come out and do a thing, see something different and unique, that we haven't seen in a while."

With a steady flow of people throughout Saturday, many families came to take in the displays, something that the museum always anticipates from this event.

"Brickspo is one of the most anticipated events we have at the WDM,” Karla Rasmussen, education public program coordinator for the museum, explained.

“For us as a museum, seeing some of the things that are represented, we have a lot of transportation artifacts here at our location particularly, we can see them built in Lego."

For creators, being able to see each other and share their works helps with their mental health, and keeps them creative.

Tom Dryer, one of the creators, said that his hobby helps keep him young.

"There's an article I read recently that, it's important for adults to participate in child-like activities because it keeps them young and happy and creative," he told CTV.

But more than that, Dryer enjoys interacting with the families that come to ogle the grand art, especially given their unique creations.

"A big part of the fun is it's great to see kids enjoying themselves and asking questions and wondering where they can buy these sets,” Dryer said.

“Well you can't buy them anywhere because they're all one of a kind."

This is what Rasmussen likes best about the event. The fact it is original, and she hopes it inspires creativity in all generations.

"Because it's come out of their minds, everything is original,” she said.

“The creativity that's involved in this, taking these cars and trucks and making them some fantastical creation, it's wonderful.”