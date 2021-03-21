Ottawa will enjoy another warm and sunny spring day.

The forecast for the first full day of spring includes a few fog patches dissipating in the morning and then a sunny afternoon with a high of 14 C. The UV index is 5 or moderate. The average high for this time of the year is closer to 3 C.

While 15 C is unseasonably warm, it won't be a record. In 2012, Environment Canada says a high of 27.4 C was recorded at the Ottawa Airport on March 21.

Expect a clear sky this evening and overnight, with a few fog patches after midnight. The low is minus 5 C with a wind chill of minus 9.

Monday's forecast is also bright, sunny, and warm with a high of 15 C.

The streak continues Tuesday, with a sunny sky and a high of 16 C.

Temperatures are forecast to remain above average midweek, but clouds and showers are in the outlook for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.