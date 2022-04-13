Another candidate joins Cassidy in bid for Unifor presidency
Unifor Local 444 president David Cassidy has more competition for the national president’s role with Canada's largest private sector union.
Unifor's national secretary-treasurer Lana Payne has also joined the race to replace Jerry Dias.
She announced her candidacy for national president Tuesday on Facebook.
Cassidy announced his bid for the job on Feb. 23. Scott Doherty, executive assistant to the national president is also in the running.
Payne says she made the decision after being urged to run by many union members, following Dias's retirement after he allegedly accepted money from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits he promoted to members.
The new leader will be elected to a three-year term at Unifor's constitutional convention in August.
With files from The Canadian Press.
