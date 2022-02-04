Another careless cooking fire responsible for Minnow Lake blaze: Sudbury fire official

For the second time Thursday, Sudbury firefighters battled a major fire caused by careless cooking, fire officials say.

Firefighters were called to a multi-unit building on Bancroft Drive in the city's Minnow Lake area at 8:45 p.m., Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News in a phone interview.

Authorities confirmed the fire started in a second-floor unit and all tenants were evacuated.

Three people have been displaced as a result of the fire, with one person being transported to hospital, Oshell said.

Because of the extremely cold temperature, - 25 C, Greater Sudbury transit brought a bus to act as a warming station for residents and firefighters.

The Red Cross was called in to ensure the displaced residents had somewhere to go and were taken care of.

Firefighters were on the scene until 1 a.m. Friday.

The city's public works department sanded the road but Sudbury police warn it could still be icy due to the water used to put out the fire.