Another charge laid after threats to Woodstock, Ont. school

A third teen has been charged in connection with threats made on social media regarding College Avenue Secondary School.

Woodstock, Ont. police had responded to the school around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday after threats were allegedly made on social media.

As a result, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old female were charged with youth public mischief.

On Thursday, a third teen, a 15-year-old female, was also charged with youth public mischief in connection with the incident.