Another charged in connection to Kitchener fight involving 20 youths
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has charged another youth in connection to a fight in Kitchener that involved 20 people and a firearm.
According to a Sunday news release, police were first called to the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Queen's Boulevard, near Forest Heights Secondary School, around 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 16.
A youth and 18-year-old, both from Wilmot Township, had been previously charged.
Police have now arrested and charged a third youth from Kitchener with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and causing a disturbance.
The investigations is ongoing.
