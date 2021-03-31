Another chilly morning in Saskatchewan, but a warm up is coming soon: This is your Saskatoon forecast

Afternoon temperatures push back into plus territory today as we see an influx of warm air move in.

The melt really kicks into high gear Thursday with mid-teen daytime highs expected. If that’s not enough, we’ll see that trend continue through the Easter long weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 8

Evening: 7

Thursday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 14

Friday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 11