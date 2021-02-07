A new outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Cargill’s meat-processing plant in High River, Alta.

Alberta Health says it was notified of 11 cases - seven active and four already recovered.

Cargill officials say the company is prioritizing employee safety and Alberta Health Services is offering testing to all workers who have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case.

The plant was home to Canada’s largest coronavirus outbreak last spring -- when nearly 950 workers tested positive for the virus.

This is the second Alberta meat packing plant currently dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19

The Olymel meat plant in Red Deer has 168 cases linked to the facility with 90 active cases and 77 recovered cases.

There is one death connected to the Red Deer plant, a male in his 30s which was reported late January.