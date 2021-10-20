Another COVID-19-related death in Algoma, the 8th this year

Algoma Public Health announced the district's eighth death related to COVID-19 Tuesday evening.

"Out of respect for the family, no further information is being shared," the health agency said in a news release. "This tragic loss highlights the seriousness of this virus. Algoma Public Health commends all those who have worked to prevent COVID-19 spread in our communities. We ask every Algoma resident to continue doing their part to protect our community members, including getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19."

The district has seven active COVID-19 infections out of a total of 486 since the pandemic began 19 months ago. Eight of those cases ended in fatalities while 471 people recovered from the disease after being infected. The first death in the region happened in January and the most recent death related to COVID-19 happened more than a month ago. There were no COVID-19 deaths in the Algoma District in 2020.

Most of the cases reported in the Algoma District involve people who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated with just one dose, representing 76.9 per cent of infections between June 1 and Sept. 21. The other 23.1 per cent involved people who had been fully vaccinated against the disease.

The number of Algoma residents that are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination and have received at least one dose is 88.8 per cent. More than 84 per cent of those ages 12 and older are considered fully vaccinated. A total of 75.1 per cent of the region's total population is considered fully vaccinated with two doses.

Two new COVID-19 infections, one from Sault Ste. Marie and the other from the North Algoma area, were confirmed on Tuesday.

Health officials also are warning the public about possible exposure to the disease on Air Canada flight 8317 from Toronto to Sault Ste. Marie on Oct. 18. Anyone who sat in rows 3-9 or served as part of the flight crew is advised to contact their local health authority for guidance and monitor for symptoms.