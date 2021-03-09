Porcupine Health Unit announced Tuesday morning there has been another COVID-related fatality connected to the outbreak at Extendicare Kapuskasing while announcing a previously recorded COVID death was not due to the disease.

The outbreak at the long-term care home northwest of Timmins began on Jan. 6 and ended on Feb. 24, and was responsible for 71 infections and 16 deaths. The first death connected to the care home happened on Jan. 21.

Tuesday's death announcement would have marked the facility's 17th COVID-related death, however, health officials said after further investigation, the cause of death in one case earlier this year wasn't associated with COVID-19.

As such, the number of deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus in the Cochrane District remains at 25.

There are currently four active infections within the Porcupine Health Unit service area. Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 342 infections of which 313 have recovered.