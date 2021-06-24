Another COVID-related death in Greater Sudbury

As reopening of the economy continues following the last lockdown, another tragic death due to COVID-19 has been reported by Public Health Sudbury and Districts – the 31st in Greater Sudbury.

The health unit announced the fatality on its website on Wednesday with no details about the individual.

Currently, there 35 active COVID-19 infections in the Sudbury area after six new cases were confirmed. A total of 2,153 infections have been confirmed among residents and 2,118 have recovered.

As of Wednesday, 122,497 residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.