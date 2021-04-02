Another COVID-related death in Greater Sudbury, 6th this week

Public Health Sudbury and Districts announced another death connected to COVID-19 on Friday, marking the sixth fatality due to the disease in the city since Monday.

It is the 22nd COVID-related death in the Sudbury and Manitoulin Districts since the pandemic began over a year ago, with 20 of those since Jan. 11.

"Public Health Sudbury & Districts offers sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caregivers affected by this loss and throughout this difficult time. Out of respect, no further details will be provided," the health unit said in a news release.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 279 active COVID-19 cases in the Sudbury and Manitoulin Districts, with 268 of those in the City of Greater Sudbury.

This comes as a surge in new cases including variants of concern continue to hit the northern Ontario city. It is a surge that began at the end of February with no end in sight as the province forces another complete Ontario shutdown for four weeks that begins April 3 at 12:01 a.m.

While COVID-19 vaccinations are ramping up, a total of 35,992 doses have been given in the area – with 3,543 residents fully vaccinated.

Public health officials are urging everyone to protect others and help stop the spread of COVID-19 by:

Staying home and only leaving for essential purposes

Avoiding all non-essential travel

Getting tested if you have one or more symptoms

Practise physical distancing

Work remotely when possible

Wear a mask or face covering

Wash hands often

Monitor for symptoms

Stay home if you are feeling unwell

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

As of noon on April 1, Health Sciences North in Sudbury has 13 patients with COVID-19, including six in the intensive care unit (ICU). Another nine patients have been tested and are awaiting results.