Another COVID-related death in Greater Sudbury; another 32 new cases announced Tuesday

Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported another COVID-related death in Greater Sudbury, the fourth this week.

Twenty people have now died from COVID-19 in the health unit's coverage area since the start of the pandemic.

The sad news comes as Public Health reported another 32 new cases Tuesday, pushing the area's total to 1,429. There are now 344 active cases in the health unit's coverage area, an increase of four since Monday.

COVID variants appear to be driving the surge in cases in Greater Sudbury. Another 15 cases have screened positive for the highly contagious variants, bringing the total to 400.

Of the cases announced Tuesday, 31 are in Greater Sudbury and one is in Manitoulin district.

Vaccinations are available for people ages 75 and older, the health unit said, and plans are in place to expand it to 70 and older soon.

"These details are expected to be shared in the coming days," Public Health said in a news release. "In recent announcements, the Ontario government reported that certain regions would begin offering vaccine to those aged 70 and older. Public Health Sudbury & Districts wants to ensure those 75 and over have an opportunity to book before opening up appointments to younger age groups."

The health unit said it receives vaccines from the province according to population.

"Currently eligible individuals are encouraged to call to book appointments, but Public Health is only able to schedule appointments for the exact number of doses it has for each clinic, and the supply of doses is subject to possible fluctuations," the release said.

"For example, if Public Health has 800 vaccine doses, only 800 appointments are booked at a scheduled vaccine clinic. Once a clinic is full, we schedule eligible individuals at future clinics."

All vaccination clinics are by appointment only and COVID-safe measures are in place. A reminder you must not attend a clinic if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you are in isolation due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics to find out if you are eligible, for booking information, and for clinic dates and locations.