Another COVID-related death in Sudbury, third in three days
Another person has died from complications related to COVID-19, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said on its website Thursday.
It's the third fatality in three days, and 37th in the health unit's coverage area since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Also Thursday, Public Health said there are another 37 new cases, all in Greater Sudbury. The surge in case numbers has caused issues at Health Sciences North, where 16 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including five in ICU.
As a result, some patients are being moved out of hospital and into Extendicare facilities.
"The Ministry of Long-Term Care approved a joint request from HSN and Extendicare, supported by Ontario Health, to re-introduce the 24-bed convalescent care program at Extendicare York at 333 York St.," Health Sciences North said in a statement.
"This is a time-limited measure to help address the unique COVID-19 related capacity pressures at HSN. These beds will not count in HSN's overall bed capacity, patients will not be part of our daily census, and the program will be staffed by Extendicare."
-
Pond skater goes through thin ice outside CanmoreAn over eager pond skater found themselves in cold water Thursday.
-
Should B.C. adopt a category rating system for atmospheric rivers?The term "atmospheric river" is new to many British Columbians, but the phenomenon that brought destructive floodwater and landslides is an age-old weather pattern. Now, one expert is urging the government to consider a category system for them, like the ones used for hurricanes and tornadoes.
-
3 charged after prolonged police pursuit and armed carjackingPolice released details of a carjacking and pursuit that spanned from Wetaskiwin, Alta., to the City of Edmonton on Saturday evening.
-
B.C. flooding: Animal rescues continue on flood-stricken Sumas PrairieBattling winds and water, volunteers continue to rescue cattle on the flood-stricken Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford.
-
How Manitoba charities are helping out this pandemic holiday seasonWith December fast approaching, Winnipeg charities are preparing for a busy holiday season.
-
Edmonton-based soldiers deployed to B.C. are 'proud' to help with flood recovery missionA plane filled with Canadian Armed Forces soldiers took off from Edmonton Thursday night, bound for the flooding zone in southern B.C.
-
'Woody in the hood': Winnipeg woman shares her story of meeting Woody HarrelsonA Winnipeg woman got to rub shoulders with a celebrity a few weeks ago in the city.
-
Morgan Rielly, Jack Campbell lead red-hot Maple Leafs over RangersMorgan Rielly scored twice as the red-hot Toronto Maple Leafs downed the New York Rangers 2-1 on Thursday to register their 10th victory in 11 games.
-
Coast Guard monitoring 22 vessels damaged or destroyed in B.C. stormThe Canadian Coast Guard is monitoring a number of vessels on the B.C. coast that have either sunk, run aground, or are simply drifting in the ocean after the storm that brought torrential rain and damaging wind earlier this week.