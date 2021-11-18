Another COVID-related death in Sudbury, third in three days

Another person has died from complications related to COVID-19, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said on its website Thursday.

It's the third fatality in three days, and 37th in the health unit's coverage area since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Also Thursday, Public Health said there are another 37 new cases, all in Greater Sudbury. The surge in case numbers has caused issues at Health Sciences North, where 16 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including five in ICU.

As a result, some patients are being moved out of hospital and into Extendicare facilities.

"The Ministry of Long-Term Care approved a joint request from HSN and Extendicare, supported by Ontario Health, to re-introduce the 24-bed convalescent care program at Extendicare York at 333 York St.," Health Sciences North said in a statement.

"This is a time-limited measure to help address the unique COVID-19 related capacity pressures at HSN. These beds will not count in HSN's overall bed capacity, patients will not be part of our daily census, and the program will be staffed by Extendicare."