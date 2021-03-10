Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting a COVID-19-related death in Greater Sudbury, the 15th fatality in the area since the pandemic began a year ago.

"Public Health Sudbury & Districts offers sincere condolences to the family, and friends affected by this loss and throughout this difficult time," the health unit said in a news release. "Out of respect, no further details will be provided."

The health unit urges residents to continue following public health measures to protect others and stop the spread of COVID-19. Those measures include:

- Remain at home except for essential purposes such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care service, for exercise, or for essential work or school.

- All non-essential travel should be avoided. Area residents are being exposed to the virus through travel outside our region. Stay in the area of your home community or stay in the region.

- Get tested for COVID-19 if you have any symptoms.

- Practise physical distancing, because any close contact could be a possible exposure to COVID-19.

- Masks or face coverings must be worn in all indoor public places in Sudbury and districts. Masks or face coverings should also be worn in other settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

- Wash your hands often and when visibly dirty for 15 seconds.

- Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm or a tissue, throw the tissue away and wash your hands.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

- Monitor and screen for symptoms of COVID-19.

- Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.