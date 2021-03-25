Another COVID-related death reported in Greater Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported another COVID-19 related death in Greater Sudbury on Thursday evening.

It's the 16th fatality linked to the disease in the area since the pandemic began last March.

"Public Health Sudbury & Districts offers sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caregivers affected by this loss and throughout this difficult time," the health unit said in a news release.

The death will be included in the health unit's daily update of COVID-19 case data at 4 p.m. Friday.

"Everyone is urged to continue following public health measures to protect others and stop the spread of COVID-19," the release said.