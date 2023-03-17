Another crash involving WRPS vehicles this week: police
Waterloo regional police is reporting another crash involving Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) vehicles.
This is the second time this week WRPS vehicles have been damaged during a collision.
Police said while attempting to conduct a traffic stop Thursday in the Kinzie and Thaler Avenues area in Kitchener, two police cruisers were stuck by a driver evading police.
Police said officers were attempting to stop a Ford Focus when it happened. The vehicle was last seen driving south on Thaler Avenue.
On Wednesday evening, two police cruisers were damaged when police attempted a traffic stop in the Stirling Avenue South and Highland Road East area of Kitchener.
Police said in that case, the vehicle's driver also struck two WRPS police cruisers while attempting to flee.
The driver fled from the vehicle, and a foot pursuit ensued.
Police located a man a short distance away, where he was arrested.
When ask by CTV News on Friday, an immediate reply from WRPS was not received on the extent of the damages or if the vehicles were taken out of service.
