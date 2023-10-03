Another crash on Highway 17 closes the road north of the Sault

A crash on Highway 17 late Tuesday morning closed the road in both directions at the Highway 552 intersection in Goulais River, north of Sault Ste. Marie, the Ministry of Transportation says.

The closure began around 11:55 a.m., 511 Ontario said.

There is no detour available at this time.

No details on the crash, how many vehicles are involved, if anyone has been injured and no estimated reopening time has been provided yet.

This follows another crash on Highway 17 earlier in the morning between Markstay and Hagar, east of Greater Sudbury.