Roadway reopens following fiery crash on Hwy. 69/400

The road where Highway 69 meets Highway 400 reopened Friday and one person has been airlifted to hospital following a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Louise Maki told CTV News in a phone interview, the collision involved a single commercial vehicle and resulted in one person being transported by Air Ornge with non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened in the northbound lane around 8:30 a.m. at Dinner Lake in Carling, where the highway is not divided, 511 Ontario said in a tweet.

The vehicle was on fire at one point, Maki said.

"Police investigation revealed that the driver ... lost control of the tractor trailer he was driving and struck the jersey barrier where Highway 69 meets Highway 400 in the north bound lanes," police said in a news release Friday afternoon.

"The vehicle caught fire and the highway was subsequently closed. The driver was taken to hospital by air ORNGE with serious but non-life-threatening injuries."

This comes after a fatal head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer happened in the same stretch of highway early Monday morning killed a 36-year-old from Leamington.

