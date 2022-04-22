Another day of record-breaking spring snow in Calgary

Calgary was hit with another record snowfall on Friday, covering city streets and prompting the cancellation of a downtown parade.

The snow started falling at around 9 a.m. and continued for a couple more hours.

By 11 a.m., 13 centimetres of snow had fallen at the Calgary International Airport, breaking the day's previous record.

According to Environment Canada, the greatest snowfall ever recorded in Calgary on April 22 was in 1937 when 12.7 centimetres fell.

Calgary also recorded record snowfall on Tuesday, when 22.3 centimetres of snow fell.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Calgary shortly after 11 a.m., warning that 10 to 15 centimetres of snow was expected to fall before the snow tapers off in the afternoon.

The snowfall warning was cancelled roughly an hour later.

The spring snowstorm caused a chaotic commute to work for thousands of drivers, including a 16-vehicle crash that closed eastbound Stoney Trail near Symons Valley Road N.W. for several hours.

Police said no one was seriously injured in the crash, which happened at around 10:30 a.m.

The road reopened at around 1 p.m.

Calgary police said 147 collisions were reported between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., 14 of which resulted in injuries.

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for the City of Calgary says while snow was forecasted for Friday, they were hoping it would not accumulate on the roads.

"Crews have pivoted to snow and ice control operations and are currently plowing snow from the major routes," Tara Norton-Merrin said.

She advised that motorists pay attention to trouble spots like bridge decks, ramps and hills.

The City of Calgary cancelled all street sweeping that was scheduled for Friday, saying it will be rescheduled in June.

Norton-Merrin expects crews to be back out sweeping streets on Saturday.