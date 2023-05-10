Another day of sunshine expected ahead in Ottawa

A beautiful, sunny midweek day is set for the capital.

Despite a frost advisory for the morning, Environment Canada says Wednesday will be sunny with some wind from the west, gusting to 40 near noon. The high will be 24 C. The UV index will be 7, or high.

Overnight it will be clear and a low of 8 C.

The forecast for Thursday calls for sun and a high of 24 C.

Friday will be a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers and a high of 24 C.