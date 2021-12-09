Another deadly crash on a northern Ontario highway

Highway 11 between New Liskeard and North Bay has been reopened after a double fatal crash Wednesday night.

Two people were killed in a collision involving three vehicles south of Temagami, Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet. One of the vehicles was a tractor-trailer.

The road was closed in both directions overnight and reopened just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

This is the second double fatal crash in northeastern Ontario this week after two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 69 on Monday.

On Tuesday, MPP Guy Bourgouin reintroduced his private member's bill to improve winter maintenance standards on highways 11 and 17. The bill was first defeated in 2019.

More details to come on this developing story.