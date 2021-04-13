Another death linked to B.1.1.7. variant, Northern Manitoba reports first variant case

The B.1.1.7. variant has been linked to the death of another Manitoban, as the province reports more than 60 new variant cases, and daily COVID-19 cases once again in the triple digits.

On Tuesday, the province said a man in his 60s from Winnipeg has died with COVID-19. His death has been linked to the B.1.1.7. variant, which was first discovered in the U.K. There have been two deaths in Manitoba linked to a variant.

The province said it is also reporting the first variant of concern case in Northern Manitoba. According to the provincial dashboard, there were a total of 479 variant cases as of Tuesday – an increase of 67 cases from the day before.

The death of a man in his 80s from Winnipeg was also reported on Tuesday. His death has been linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Home.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba to 951.

Along with the deaths, the province reported 135 new cases, bringing the provincial five-day test positivity rate to 6 per cent. Winnipeg’s test positivity rate is 5.7 per cent.

The total number of cases in Manitoba is 35,459, however, three cases were removed from the total due to a data correction.

This is a developing story. More to come.