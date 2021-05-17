Another death linked to COVID-19 in Greater Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury & Districts announced Monday someone has died from illness related to COVID-19.

The latest fatality brings the total for the area covered by Public Health Sudbury & Districts to 29 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

"Public Health Sudbury & Districts offers sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caregivers affected by this loss and throughout this difficult time," the health unit said in a news release.

While COVID cases are spiking in the Timmins area, the surge experienced in the Sudbury area has eased in recent weeks. The city added seven cases Sunday and three cases Saturday.

"Everyone is urged to continue following public health measures to protect others and stop the spread of COVID-19," the health unit said.

"Closed, indoor spaces are risky. Keep time spent indoors brief, and stay masked and distanced at all times. It is illegal to gather indoors with anyone you do not live with."

Public Health Sudbury & Districts remains in a province-wide shutdown to help slow the increase in -19 cases. Additionally, a stay-at-home order remains in effect at least until June 2.

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

For more information or if you have questions, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call the health unit at 705-522-9200, toll-free 1-866-522-9200.