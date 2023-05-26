Another deceased Jesuit priest accused of sex abuse in Bolivia as pedophilia scandal grows
A Spanish Jesuit priest who died in 2012 has been accused of sexually abusing a minor in Bolivia three decades ago, the latest in a string of pedophilia cases that have shaken the Catholic Church in this Andean country.
