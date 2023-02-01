Another delay for Reptilia

Reptilia took a small step forward but learned the finish line has moved farther away.

On Tuesday, the Community and Protective Services (CAPS) Committee was told that Reptilia’s request to display exotic reptiles at its almost completed zoo in Westmount Commons Mall, would require a public participation meeting in March followed by a council decision in April.

Reptilia could open its 30,000 sq. ft. facility with native reptiles, but has requested an exemption to municipal bylaw prohibiting the display of exotic species.

Director of Municipal Compliance Orest Katolyk writes in a report that two changes would require council approval, “an amendment to the Animal Control Bylaw specific to the Westmount (Commons) Mall location and an amendment to the Business Licensing Bylaw introducing a new business category: Exotic Animal Establishment.”

Among the specific requirements for a business license, Exotic Animal Establishments would need to be accredited by either Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA) or the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

However, Reptilia is no longer accredited by CAZA.

Instead, it is applying to a third accreditation organization— the Zoological Association of America (ZAA).

“Reptilia cannot even keep its CAZA accreditation,” noted Coun. Sam Trosow. “I don’t know why we think they are so valuable to have come to London.”

“Reptilia has operated for 26 years with no incidents [in Whitby or Vaughan],” said Coun. Susan Stevenson. “If that doesn’t alleviate some of the fears, I don’t know what else to say.”

Urged by Stevenson, a majority of the committee (3-2) agreed to add ZAA to the list of accreditation organizations, and to focus the location of the site-specific exemption to the Animal Control By-law.

The changes did nothing to alleviate Coun. David Ferreira’s concern that the new rules are too vague and could expose the city to risk.

Ferreira noted that exempting all Class 7 exotic animals listed in the by-law would include dangerous species beyond Reptilia’s request — including bears, tigers and kangaroos.

“It’s the animal welfare, the lack of provincial oversight, and really the health, safety, and well-being of Londoners,” he added.

“Yes, we can live in a realm of fear and do nothing,” responded Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen who attended the CAPS committee as a guest. “I’m saying, let’s move forward with this.”

Ultimately, the committee recommended council back the proposed changes that would permit Reptilia to display exotics by a 3-2 vote (Stevenson, Pribil and Rahman in favour; Peloza and Ferreira opposed).

If council supports the recommendations at its Feb. 14 meeting, a mandatory public input process would be triggered regarding the bylaw amendment.

“The bylaw is going to come with a public participation meeting attached to it,” explained Coun. Elizabeth Peloza who chairs CAPS.

Given the minimum notification period for public meetings, the earliest available date would be March 21, pushing a final decision by council to April 4.

Peloza wasn’t concerned about adding more months to the process — noting it was Reptilia that waited to seek the exemption.

“It seems they waited until a [municipal] election process had concluded, a new council is in place with half the members being new, and they’re back before us.”