Another dog killed by wolves in Sooke, B.C.

A pet dog living in the East Sooke area was killed by a wolf or wolves this week, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) confirmed Wednesday.

The BCCOS says the incident occurred Tuesday morning on a large residential property off Beecher Bay Road that borders East Sooke Park.

The owner of the dog reportedly let their pet out around 8:30 a.m. and the dog walked into a wooded area.

When the dog failed to return, the owner went looking for it and found its partially eaten remains in a bush around 800 metres away from the property, according to the BCCOS.

Conservation officers investigated the scene and determined that the dog was killed by a wolf or wolves, and not by a cougar.

The conservation service says the responding officers found no direct threat to human safety related to this incident, so no further intervention is planned at this time.

RECENT WOLF ATTACKS ON PETS

The BCCOS says there's been an increase in wolf sightings in rural areas of the South Island recently. It urges everyone to be aware if they're out in wooded areas or parks.

On Jan. 4, a pet dog was rushed to the vet after it was attacked by a wolf. Then, on Jan. 31, another dog was reportedly killed by a wolf, though conservation officers said at the time that they were unable to confirm if it was a wolf that was responsible.

To keep your pets safe from predators, the BCCOS recommends keeping your dog on a leash at all times, or within a fenced area. Dogs should not be allowed to run off unsupervised, and people who live near wilderness areas should be aware of local predators.

The BCCOS says there have been no reports of wolves killing livestock in the area to date.