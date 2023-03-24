Another drop in Windsor-Essex student suspensions: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says as of Friday there are still 441 elementary students suspended due to missing vaccinations.

This is a significant drop from the 1,980 WECHU reported Monday, and more than half of the 892 who were still suspended as of Wednesday have returned to class.

The immunizations are required by the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA) R.S.O.1990 to be submitted to the health unit. Under the ISPA, children can be exempted from immunization for medical reasons or due to conscience or religious belief.

WECHU will continue to offer vaccination clinics Monday to Friday for children who need to catch up on their immunizations. The health unit reminds residents students who are sick should stay home, and only be immunized once they are well.

To have the child’s suspension order lifted, parents/guardians must do one or more of the following so that their child’s immunization is up to date:

Book an appointment for their child to receive the missing vaccines or provide a valid exemption from their Health Care Provider. Have their healthcare provider fax the child’s updated immunization records to the WECHU @ 519-258-7288.

Bring their child’s immunization record to the WECHU Windsor or Leamington location

Update their child’s record at immune.wechu.org (must upload proof).

Attend a WECHU walk-in clinic. For more details, visit wechu.org/getimmunized.

Once the student’s record is up to date with the WECHU, the student may return to school.