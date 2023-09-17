Another fatal ATV crash in northern Ont., one passenger killed, driver charged

A 39-year-old from Hamilton, Ont. has died in northeastern Ontario following an ATV crash involving an impaired driver on Saturday, police say. This is seventh person to die in an ATV collision in the region in less than two months.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the victim was one of four passengers in a side-by-side that crashed on Rain Lake Road in Kearney, Ont., about 100 kilometres south of North Bay.

Members of the OPP along with Parry Sound District Emergency Medical Service and the Kearney Fire Department responded to the single-vehicle collision about 4:40 p.m.

“A 40-year-old and 36-year-old from Hamilton, Ont., did not require medical attention,” said police in a news release.

“A 39-year-old person from Hamilton, Ont., was airlifted to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.”

A post-mortem will be scheduled for the deceased and the investigation is ongoing, said police.

As a result of the investigation, the 35-year-old driver from Burlington, Ont. has been arrested and charged with operation causing death and impaired driving.

Police have no released any details on if the driver was injured in the crash.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Sunday.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

OTHER DEADLY ATV CRASHES THIS SUMMER

Since July 23, a total of seven people, including three children, have died as a result of ATV crashes in the northeast.

The first crash happened east of Parry Sound involving a mother and her two children. The woman and her five-year-old daughter were killed while her nine-year-old son survived.

The second crash happened less than two weeks later west of Timmins when a father and his 12-year-old son were killed in a head-on crash with a pickup truck while returning home after fishing.

The third crash happened in Auguest east of Sault Ste. Marie and involved an ATV rollover that killed a 10-year-old Barrie girl.

The fourth incident happened in the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer earlier this month when a 34-year-old Sudbury man failed to negotiate a turn and went over a steep embankment.

– With files from CTV News Northern Ontario digital content producer Chelsea Papineau