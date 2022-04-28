iHeartRadio

Another frost advisory issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

image.jpg

For the second day in a row, Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Temperatures are forecast to fall to near or below the freezing mark again Thursday night into Friday morning, resulting in patchy frost.

Some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost.

Residents are advised to cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

12