Another gas leak prompts evacuations in Greater Victoria

An elementary school and nearby homes were evacuated in Saanich, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon following reports of a gas leak.

Around 2 p.m., the Saanich Fire Department received a report of a gas line struck in the 3400-block of Quadra Street.

The District of Saanich says municipal crews were performing routine work in the area when they damaged an "unmarked gas line."

"A small fire in a nearby residence also occurred and has since been extinguished," said the district in a release Wednesday afternoon.

Students at Cloverdale Elementary school were evacuated due to the gas leak, and residents in nearby apartment buildings were also evacuated.

"No injuries have been reported and Saanich Fire is working to ensure evacuees are supported and the area is safe," said the municipality.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area, with Quadra Street closed to vehicles between Holmes Street and the Cook Street/Cloverdale Avenue intersection on Wednesday afternoon.

Evacuees told CTV News they were offered free food and coffee at the Cedar Hill Golf Course while crews assessed the scene.

The evacuation order was lifted just after 5:30 p.m., according to the District of Saanich.

The municipality said FortisBC would follow up with residents of affected homes.

While repairs were underway, electricity was also cut in the area, temporarily impacting around 1,800 BC Hydro customers.

Wednesday's incident comes two days after another gas leak forced residents to evacuate their homes near the Fernwood neighbourhood of Victoria.

In that incident, plumbers accidently struck an underground gas main, according to FortisBC.