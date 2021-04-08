Another Greater Victoria school reports COVID-19 exposure

The Greater Victoria School District is warning families of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a Saanich middle school.

The exposure took place on April 1 at Arbutus Global Middle School, located at 2306 Edgelow St.

The school district says that Island Health is in the final stages of contact tracing.

"If you have not been contacted by public health, then please be assured that your child did not have a high-risk exposure, and they should continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms," reads the Island Health website.

Arbutus Global marks the 10th school on Vancouver Island where a COVID-19 exposure has been reported within the last two weeks.

B.C.'s recent surge in COVID-19 cases has many families feeling uncomfortable with sending their children to school.

On Wednesday, several island families told CTV News that it felt too risky to send their kids to in-person classes.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, roughly one-third of all students at Dunsmuir Middle School in Colwood did not attend class for in-person learning.

Meanwhile, at Cedar Hill Middle School in Saanich, roughly 40 per cent of students were absent Tuesday.

"I think if parents are deciding it’s too risky to send kids to school, we need to stop and take note of that," said Winona Waldron, president of the Greater Victoria Teachers’ Association, on Wednesday.

