Another heat wave looms in the wings as the prairies see the mercury rise: This is your Saskatoon forecast

Get ready for temperatures back in the thirty degree range, with conditions continuing to heat up heading into the weekend.

Winds will be less of a factor today as a ridge of high pressure drives into Saskatchewan.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Sunny

High: 28

Evening: 27

Wednesday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 31

Thursday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 35