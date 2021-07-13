iHeartRadio

Another heat wave looms in the wings as the prairies see the mercury rise: This is your Saskatoon forecast

image.jpg

Get ready for temperatures back in the thirty degree range, with conditions continuing to heat up heading into the weekend.

Winds will be less of a factor today as a ridge of high pressure drives into Saskatchewan.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Sunny

High: 28

Evening: 27

Wednesday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 31

Thursday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 35

12