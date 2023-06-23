Another high-value contraband seizure at Springhill Institution

Correctional staff have once again uncovered an attempt to smuggle crystal methamphetamine into the Springhill Institution.

In a release Friday, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says staff at the medium-security federal pen intercepted a package June 12 containing the drugs.

Also included with the crystal meth, a cell phone and accessories, along with a SIM card.

The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $450,000.

Crystal methamphetamine is a strong and highly addictive drug that affects the central nervous system.

It can come in clear crystal chunks or shiny blue-white rocks.

Users either smoke crystal meth with a small glass pipe, or swallow it, snort it, or inject it into a vein.

This seizure comes one week after the CSC reported intercepting contraband at the Springhill Institute during May totalling $1,150,000.

Throughout that month, multiple packages containing items ranging from illicit drugs to SD cards were seized.

The Springhill Institution is located in the Cumberland County community it is named after.

It’s about 180 kilometres from Halifax and close to 95 kilometres from Moncton, N.B.

The institution opened on October 1967 as a medium-security prison.

The CSC-administered facility has a capacity of 636 inmates.

