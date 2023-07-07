Another historical sexual assault-related charge laid against Huron County resident
A Huron County resident is facing a charge related to a historical allegation of sexual assault.
Huron OPP say they received the report on June 5 about an assault that reportedly happened in the early 1980s.
On June 30, Cameron Doig, 64, was arrested and charged with indecent assault on a female.
The accused has since been released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for Aug. 28.
Doig, a former Seaforth golf pro, has already been sentenced in an unrelated matter to 3.5 years for sexual offences involving a teenage girl, dating back to the mid 90s.
He will also be back in court later this year to face another unrelated charge of indecent assault on a female, where his defence lawyer has indicated he’ll be seeking a change of venue from Huron County for the trial because of the publicity surrounding Doig’s prior cases.
