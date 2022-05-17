Another incident of hate-graffiti in Waterloo region
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating another incident of hate-motivated graffiti.
It was discovered in Kitchener around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said the graffiti was drawn on the side of a utility box in the in the area of Munroe Street and Connaught Street.
They did not provide specifics about what was drawn on the utility box.
Police said they do not know the exact time frame the graffiti was written and their investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
