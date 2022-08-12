Another instance of hate-motivated graffiti found in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police say another incident of hate-motivated of graffiti has been found.

On Aug. 11, at approximately 3:50 p.m., police received a report of graffiti in the area of Waterloo Town Square located at 75 King Street South, Waterloo.

Police said the graffiti included hate-motivated writing on city property and is believed to have occurred at some point during the week.

On Aug. 10, Waterloo police said they were investigating after finding hate-motivated graffiti in Cambridge.