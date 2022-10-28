Another man robbed at gunpoint while responding to UsedVictoria ad

RCMP say a man was robbed at gunpoint in Langford, B.C., on Thursday evening while he was meeting with the supposed seller of several video game consoles.

Mounties say the victim had arranged to purchase several used gaming systems – including a PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch – when the robbery occurred.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, met with the supposed seller in the 1200-block of Goldstream Avenue around 10 p.m.

The pair, who had set up the deal through UsedVictoria, chatted about the video game consoles before the seller pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the victim.

The victim fled the area and called police. Mounties say they're unable to confirm if cash was handed over as the investigation is in its early stages, but do say the victim was physically uninjured in the encounter.

West Shore RCMP officers searched the area Thursday night, alongside a police dog, but were unable to find the suspect. He was last seen heading east on Goldstream Avenue on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s who stands approximately 5'8" with a slim build and short hair. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, white sneakers, a grey toque and a face mask at the time.

Mounties say the incident resembles other robberies that were recently reported in Victoria, in which victims were responding to a UsedVictoria ad offering used video game consoles.

The most recent incident in Victoria was reported Wednesday.

West Shore RCMP say they're in contact with Victoria police about those files, but it's too early to confirm if the incidents are related.

"We want to warn the public as the suspect has not yet been located," said Cpl. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP in a release Friday.

"Be wary of ads like this one; where the item was listed on sale for hundreds of dollars less than its value," she said.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

Police have released several tips on how to protect yourself during online sales: