Another Manitoba school makes shift to remote learning

Another school in Manitoba has made the shift to remote learning.

CTV News Winnipeg confirmed that Killarney School, located in Killarney, Man., has moved to remote learning until May 31. This change only applies to the public school.

According to provincial data, there were 637 COVID-19 cases reported in all Manitoba schools in the 14 days before May 16. This includes 526 student cases and 111 staff cases. The data also shows there are currently three schools in the province with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Currently, all schools in Winnipeg and Brandon, as well as the Garden Valley and Red River Valley School Divisions have moved to remote learning. The period of mandated remote learning for these schools ends on May 30.

- With files from CTV’s Simon Stones.