Another mild day is ahead in Ottawa, with uncertainty remaning about whether we'll see a white Christmas this year.

Tuesday will reach 1 C, according to Environment Canada. with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle in the m,orning. The wind chill will be -10 in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, expect periods of snow to start around noon with a risk of freezing drizzle in the afternoon. About two centimetres of snow is expected to fall; the high will be 0 C.

The forecast for Christmas Eve isn't encouraging for those hoping to wake up to snow on the ground Christmas Day. Snow or rain is expected with a high of 4 C.

However, for Christmas Day, the current forecast from Environment Canada calls for a high of -5 C with periods of snow.